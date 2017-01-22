Dying WW2 veteran Sandy Saunders in 'last flight'

A 94-year-old veteran has taken to the skies in a World War Two plane, in what will probably be his last-ever flight.

Sandy Saunders suffered 40% burns in an RAF training crash in 1945.

Along with other wounded veterans, he was given skin grafts by pioneering surgeon Sir Archibald McIndoe.

The patients became know as the Guinea Pig Club, because of the experimental nature of the surgery.

Mr Saunders, who has terminal cancer, was flown in a Tiger Moth - the same type of plane in which he crashed in 1945.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out East Midlands at 19:30 on BBC One on Monday 23 January or via iPlayer afterwards.