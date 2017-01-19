Murder charge after body found in suitcase in Leicester
A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found in a suitcase in an alleyway.
Ashwin Daudia, 50, of Lyme Road, Leicester, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday accused of killing Kiran Daudia.
Mrs Daudia, 46, was discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday morning in Cromer Street, Leicester.
In a statement, her family said she was a "much-loved mum, daughter, sister and auntie".
"She will be deeply missed by us all," the statement added.