Murder charge after body found in suitcase in Leicester

From the section

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Kiran Daudia's family described her as a "much-loved mum, daughter, sister and auntie"

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found in a suitcase in an alleyway.

Ashwin Daudia, 50, of Lyme Road, Leicester, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday accused of killing Kiran Daudia.

Mrs Daudia, 46, was discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday morning in Cromer Street, Leicester.

In a statement, her family said she was a "much-loved mum, daughter, sister and auntie".

"She will be deeply missed by us all," the statement added.

Image caption An alleyway was cordoned off to allow forensic officers to examine the area