A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a Leicestershire house.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Paddock Street, in Wigston, at about 11:10 BST on Sunday.

Police cordoned off the road for more than nine hours while officers investigated the scene. No-one was hurt in the incident.

The arrested man was released on bail pending further inquiries, said a Leicestershire Police spokeswoman.