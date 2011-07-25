Man, 39, arrested following Wigston house fire
- 25 July 2011
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a Leicestershire house.
Emergency crews were called to the property on Paddock Street, in Wigston, at about 11:10 BST on Sunday.
Police cordoned off the road for more than nine hours while officers investigated the scene. No-one was hurt in the incident.
The arrested man was released on bail pending further inquiries, said a Leicestershire Police spokeswoman.