Leicester's domestic violence service is asking people who have used it for ways to improve what it does.

The Safer Leicester Partnership is asking those who have experience of domestic violence to comment on the help received from the city council.

Officials said a review of the way such services worked aimed to get better results and improve value for money.

A drop-in event is being held at Leicester Adult Education College in Wellington Street on Tuesday.

People will be able to complete questionnaires and take part in focus groups and there will be a men-only session.

Leicester's assistant city mayor, councillor Sarah Russell, said: "No one should have to put up with domestic violence, and the services we offer play a key role in helping people break the cycle of abuse.

"So it's very important for us to hear how useful and accessible people found these services, and what improvements they'd like to see."