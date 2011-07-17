M1 in Leicestershire closing southbound on Monday night

Part of the M1 in Leicestershire is due to be closed for a night to allow improvements to be carried out.

The Highways Agency is renewing road markings and studs on a 12-mile stretch between junctions 21 and 22.

On Monday night, the southbound carriageway will be shut between junction 22 and 21a, with traffic diverted via the A50 and A46.

There will be subsequent overnight lane closures and speed restrictions during the three-week project.

Work is due to be completed by 8 August.