Revamp of Leicester's Rally Park begins

Major work to regenerate an area of green space in Leicester is due to begin on Monday.

The work at Rally Park, on the west side of the River Soar, is being carried out after the city council secured £475,000 of government funding.

Trees and hedges will be planted, and a new play area will be created, as well as improved cycling facilities.

The area, part of a former rail line, had become the focus for concerns over anti-social behaviour.

Leicester City Mayor Peter Soulsby said: "It is a key area of open space on Leicester's Waterside, and this improvement work will help make it a real gem in the heart of Leicester which will be safer and more attractive for all park users."