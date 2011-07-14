Man extradited from Thailand jailed over child porn

A Leicestershire man who spent 10 years on the run in Thailand after thousands of indecent images of children were found on his computer has been jailed.

David Taylor, 66, formerly of Breedon on the Hill, admitted 45 charges at Leicester Crown Court in May.

He fled from the UK in 1998 after police found more than 11,000 indecent images of children, aged from 18 months to 12 years, on a home computer.

Taylor was sentenced to three years at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday.

Sentencing him, Judge Michael Pert QC said: "You were due before the police more than 10 years ago.

"You absented yourself and went to Thailand where you spent the intervening years accessing pornography.

"These offences are so serious, the only way to deal with this is by punishment of jail."

Taylor was arrested in December 2010 at a north-east Thailand post office, where he had rented a mailbox.

It came following co-operation between Thai and British investigators.

He was taken to a Thai prison until March 2011, when he was extradited to the UK.