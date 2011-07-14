Leicestershire baby shake death mother Jodie Pick cleared

Image caption Jodie Pick said the case had meant she could not lay her daughter to rest

A Leicestershire mother has been cleared of the manslaughter of her seven-week-old daughter.

Jodie Pick, 24, from Broughton Astley, denied the charge but had admitted she caused Courtney's death by shaking her.

She had repeatedly told Leicester Crown Court she had been trying to revive Courtney after finding her unconscious in May 2009.

The jury took six hours to return its verdict, at which Ms Pick put her head in her hands and sobbed.

Ms Pick said she found her daughter tangled in her bib and had only shaken her after other attempts to wake her did not work.

Medical tests found the baby sustained head, brain and spinal cord injuries in the incident.

The jury rejected prosecution claims that Ms Pick had lost her temper with Courtney and that medical evidence did not support her story.

Speaking after the verdict, Ms Pick's solicitor Simon Clarke said: "The last 26 months since Courtney's death has been the worst period of her life.

"Not only has she had to face criminal proceedings but during that period and for many, many months, she could not lay Courtney to rest."