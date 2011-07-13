Poster warns Leicester children against shoplifting

Image caption Schoolchildren could be shamed if they are caught stealing from shops

A poster in Leicester schools has been warning children not be tempted to shoplift during the summer holidays.

Safer Leicester Partnership has issued 500 posters to city schools before the students finish for the year.

Pupils have been warned a criminal record could affect future prospects.

Leicester City Council's Youth Offending Service said it aimed to tackle the shoplifting problem before it becomes a habit.

Sgt Nicola Woods, from the city centre local policing unit, said: "We will tell the parents of any young offenders we come into contact with, the consequences of being caught may hit home months or even years later."

Feroza Ladd, from the Youth Offending Service, said it was "committed" to stop young people entering the criminal justice system.

Most city centre stores are part of CityWatch, which shares information on shoplifters.

Mark Williamson, from the scheme, said: "We're determined to see a drop in the number of offences occurring during the holidays."