CCTV issued over indecent assault in Leicester

Image caption The man police want to trace is thought to be in his 50s

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after a 52-year-old woman was indecently assaulted in Leicester.

The woman was in Charles Street, near to the Wilkinson store, when she was approached by a man who spoke to her before touching her inappropriately.

He then walked off and was seen in the Belgrave Gate area a short time later.

Anyone with any information about the incident, which happened at about 1615 BST on 20 June, should contact police.

The man officers want to speak to is white, in his 50s, about 5ft 9in tall and of medium build.

Pc Peter Daniels said: "The incident took place in broad daylight in a busy city centre location and I am hoping that someone may have witnessed the incident.

"I would also urge the public to take a good look at the image and contact us if they recognise the man or believe they may know who it is. Any calls received will be treated in confidence."