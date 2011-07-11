Leicester motorcyclist killed in road crash

A motorcyclist has been killed in a road collision in Leicestershire.

The rider, one of a group of three, was travelling on the A607 Leicester Road towards Melton just after midday on Sunday when the crash happened.

Leigh Bott, 42, of Anstey, Leicester, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver and passenger of a Citroen Xsara also involved suffered minor injuries. Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.