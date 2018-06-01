'Offensive' comment councillor reinstated

Image copyright Wakefield Council Image caption Nick Farmer has been a councillor for Ossett since 2014

A Tory councillor who was suspended from the party after being sacked as a firefighter for "offensive" remarks has been reinstated.

Nick Farmer was dismissed in 2017 after he made remarks about "retards" and referred to an area as "Karachi".

He was suspended on 2 April but, following an inquiry, the party said there was not "sufficient grounds" for a disciplinary hearing.

Mr Farmer, councillor for Ossett on Wakefield Council, said he was pleased.

He appealed against his sacking, but in November a tribunal judge turned down his claim and said the comments, made while on duty for West Yorkshire fire service, were "inexcusable".

In the tribunal hearing, the judge heard Mr Farmer made racially offensive remarks about an area he was working in, referring to it as "Karachi".

Mr Farmer also commented on dementia-friendly stickers on fire service vehicles, and referred to some people as "retards", the tribunal judgement said.

A spokesman for Wakefield District Conservative Association told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was still considering "whether there are any learning points that can be taken from the case".

Mr Farmer told the BBC: "I am pleased to have been reinstated.

"I am just going to concentrate on doing the best for Ossett. That's all I've ever wanted to do."