Image caption Tommy Robinson founded the EDL in 2009 but quit the group in 2013

Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson has been jailed for potentially prejudicing a court case, it can be reported.

Robinson, who appeared in the dock under real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested in Leeds on Friday.

The 35-year-old was broadcasting on social media outside the city's crown court where a trial was ongoing.

A ban on reporting his 13-month sentence at the same court was lifted after being challenged by the media.