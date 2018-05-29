Ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson jailed at Leeds court
Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson has been jailed for potentially prejudicing a court case, it can be reported.
Robinson, who appeared in the dock under real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested in Leeds on Friday.
The 35-year-old was broadcasting on social media outside the city's crown court where a trial was ongoing.
A ban on reporting his 13-month sentence at the same court was lifted after being challenged by the media.