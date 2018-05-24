Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Kutek abandoned his victim on the kitchen floor after stamping on him

A killer who stamped his "drinking partner" to death, leaving sandal marks in his head, has been jailed.

Dawid Kutek, 33, had denied murdering Tadeusz Pac, 39, at the defendant's flat in Bradford last November.

Police believe Kutek attacked Mr Pac in his kitchen after the pair got into an argument while drinking together.

Kutek was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 16-and-a-half years after a jury at Bradford Crown Court returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

He launched the attack after the pair had gone back to Kutek's flat in Ashgrove, Great Horton, last November.

'Terrible nightmare'

Marks matching Kutek's sandals were found on Mr Pac's head, police said.

Jailing Kutek for life with a minimum term of 16-and-a-half years, Judge Neil Davey QC said the defendant had continued to attack his victim as he lay defenceless on the floor.

Judge Davey said Kutek had callously abandoned his victim on the kitchen floor without making any attempt to seek help until he was prompted to do so by visitors to the flat.

"Indeed, thinking only of yourself, you used a mop and bucket to clean up your victim's blood," the judge said.

Prosecutor Peter Moulson QC read a victim impact statement from Mr Pac's sister Teresa in which she described her brother as a hardworking and respected member of the Polish community.

She said seeing her brother lying on the floor and having to tell her family about his death was "a terrible nightmare that would not end".