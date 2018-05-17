Image copyright PA Image caption Charles Bronson is a former bare-knuckle boxer who was first jailed for armed robbery in 1974

Inmate Charles Bronson is to stand trial over an alleged attack on a man at HMP Wakefield.

The 65-year-old is charged with assault by beating over the alleged attack at the high security jail on 25 January.

The case was listed under his birth name, Michael Gordon Peterson, as well as his current alias Charles Salvador, the Yorkshire Evening Post reported.

Bronson, who is serving a life term for robbery and kidnap, will go on trial at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 18 July.