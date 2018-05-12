Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The landing marks the start of a military exercise involving international air forces.

A huge cargo plane has touched down at Leeds Bradford Airport, marking the start of a week-long military exercise.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, which arrived on Friday night, is one of the largest planes ever to have landed at the site.

The Canadian crew will attend a service in Sutton-on-the-Forest, North Yorkshire, remembering airmen who died during World War Two.

RAF and US Air Force aircraft will also take part in the training week.

Onlookers stood around the perimeter of the airfield to see the plane land, with airport staff given a tour of the aircraft after it parked.

The Royal Canadian Air Force personnel will also visit RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where the RAF's C-17 squadron is based.

C-17 Globemaster