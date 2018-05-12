Canadian C-17 plane touches down at Leeds Bradford Airport
A huge cargo plane has touched down at Leeds Bradford Airport, marking the start of a week-long military exercise.
The Royal Canadian Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, which arrived on Friday night, is one of the largest planes ever to have landed at the site.
The Canadian crew will attend a service in Sutton-on-the-Forest, North Yorkshire, remembering airmen who died during World War Two.
RAF and US Air Force aircraft will also take part in the training week.
Onlookers stood around the perimeter of the airfield to see the plane land, with airport staff given a tour of the aircraft after it parked.
The Royal Canadian Air Force personnel will also visit RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where the RAF's C-17 squadron is based.
C-17 Globemaster
- The RAF has flown C-17s since 2001, with No 99 Squadron at RAF Brize Norton providing the crews
- The UK's biggest transport aircraft, also used by the US, Australian and Canadian air forces, and the Qataris
- Used for transporting troops and equipment, they can fit helicopters and armoured vehicles, carrying up to 77,000kg
- They can take off and land on short airfields, meaning they can be used in remoter places or on very basic runways