Huddersfield Gareth Atkinson stabbing death arrests
Two further arrests have been made after a man died following a stabbing at a house in Huddersfield.
Gareth Atkinson, 25, who lived locally, was found injured in the communal area of flats in Bentley Street at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday.
Despite receiving treatment, he died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 28-year-old man has been held on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old woman is in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday is still in custody.
More stories from across Yorkshire
Det Ch Insp Ian Scott said: "Our investigation into Gareth's murder is ongoing and his family is being supported by specially trained officers.
"Officers have made a number of arrests, but we very much continue to appeal for witnesses to the attack on Mr Atkinson."
He urged anyone with information to contact the force.