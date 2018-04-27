Image copyright Google Image caption The man carried the girl across Lodge Lane in Leeds on Thursday morning

A four-year-old girl was grabbed by a man while walking with her mother and brother in a Leeds street.

Police said the man approached the girl from behind, picked her up, and carried her across the road.

The mother chased him and was helped by a passing van driver who stopped and intervened. The man released the child unharmed and ran off.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Lodge Lane, Beeston, on Thursday morning.

More on this and other Leeds stories

Det Insp David Roberts said it was "a distressing incident for the young girl and her mother".

He said: "It is unclear at this time what the man's intentions were and we are aware that he has been described as having mental health problems.

"We are liaising with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure the community."

The man is described as aged 25 to 40, about 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall, with a large build and short, mousy brown hair.

He was wearing black work trousers with pockets and a blue or black jacket.