Image copyright West yorkshire police Image caption Monika Lasek was a Polish national who had been living in Halifax for the last few years

A man has denied killing his wife, who was found stabbed to death at their family home.

Monika Lasek's body was discovered by police officers at a house on Solstice Way, Halifax, in November.

Zbigniew Lasek, 35, pleaded not guilty to murdering the 36-year-old mother-of three at a hearing at Bradford Crown Court.

Mr Lasek was remanded back into custody. His trial will start on 14 May.

