Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Calling someone registered with the Telephone Preference Service is illegal unless they have consented

Two green energy companies have been fined for calling people who were using a service to stop marketing calls.

The West Yorkshire firms were sanctioned for ringing numbers registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS).

Energy Saving Centre was fined £250,000 after seven million calls were not checked against the TPS register.

Approved Green Energy Solutions (AGES) was also fined £150,000 for making 300,000 unwanted calls in four months.

It is illegal to call someone TPS-registered unless they have consented to hear from that company.

Energy Saving Centre in Bradford and AGES in Brighouse both offer energy-efficient services such as replacement doors, windows and lighting.

'Protect their privacy'

They bought telephone data from other companies, and were investigated after complaints from the public.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said the companies failed to check the numbers against the TPS register.

Andy Curry, of the ICO, said: "People register with the TPS for a clear reason; to stop unwanted marketing calls and protect their privacy.

"It is the first thing any responsible business should check when making live marketing calls."

Energy Saving Centre was also issued with notice to stop illegal marketing.