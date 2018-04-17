Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Miroslav Cicak was arrested in Germany after spending three years on the run

A man who spent three years on the run after raping a sex worker at knifepoint has been jailed for eight years.

Miroslav Cicak, 24, attacked the woman in the Girlington area of Bradford in April 2014, forcing her to perform a sex act on him.

He then fled the country and was not arrested until August 2017 when he was discovered living in Germany.

Cicak, of Stubley Lane, Dronfield, was found guilty of rape after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

More stories from across Yorkshire

His name will be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and he will be deported back to Slovakia after serving his sentence.

Det Con Simon Wilcock, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "I hope this will give his victim some closure to her terrible ordeal and allow her to move forward with her life."