Mr Mottram appeared in court to deny six charges, including rape

A man has denied raping a 16-year-old girl on a path in Bradford almost 21 years ago.

Anthony Mottram, 48, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, was charged with the June 1997 attack after a DNA sample linked him to the case.

The teenager, now 37, was attacked by a man armed with a knife as she walked on The Filler in Fairweather Green.

Mr Mottram appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to rape and indecent assault charges.

He also denied a charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

The court heard evidence from the victim and was also played a video of the interview she did with police immediately after the attack.

The attack happened just after 10:35 BST on 10 June when the victim, who was studying for her GCSEs, was walking to a friend's house.

She was stopped on a tree-lined path by a man who showed her a knife and told her to show him her underwear.

The court heard she was scared and crying as he attacked and raped her on the path in an attack lasting some 20 minutes.

'Deformed penis'

She ran off after the incident where she told her friend what had happened and police were called.

The prosecution told the court the victim had described her attacker as having a penis which was "weird and deformed", a feature which had been described by some of Mr Mottram's former partners in the same way.

The court was told a stain on the victim's t-shirt had been re-examined in 2016 using advances in forensic technology.

A DNA sample was taken from Mr Mottram in February 2017 and forensic experts concluded it was a match.

The trial continues.