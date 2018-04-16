Leeds & West Yorkshire

Brighouse murder inquiry: Victim named as Carl Wood

  • 16 April 2018
Carl Wood Image copyright West Yorkshire Police
Image caption Carl Wood's body was found at a property in Brighouse in the afternoon of 12 April

A man found dead at a house in West Yorkshire, sparking a murder inquiry, has been named by police.

The body of 29-year-old Carl Wood was found at a property in Whinney Hill Park, in Brighouse, shortly after 14:00 BST on 12 April.

Detectives said they were working to understand what led to the death of Mr Wood, who lived on Eastwood Street.

A 38-year-old man arrested over his death has been released on bail pending the investigation.

Det Ch Insp Chris Gibson, of West Yorkshire Police, said; "The unexpected death of anyone in the community is always a shock to those locally, and extremely distressing to the family and friends of the deceased."

