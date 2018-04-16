Image copyright Phil Champion/Geograph Image caption Hayley Jackson was jailed for a year in November after pleading guilty to stealing from Philip Hardaker

A woman who "treated herself" to her friend's £50,000 estate, buying handbags, shoes and jewellery after he died, has been told to repay just £15.

Hayley Jackson, 41, was jailed for 12 months in November after admitting stealing from Philip Hardaker's savings following his death in March 2015.

Bradford Crown Court heard Jackson, of Orleans Street, Buttershaw, also sold his car and took the £6,750 profit.

Her only available asset is the £15.56 in her account, the court heard.

Read more stories from West Yorkshire

The proceeds of crime hearing heard the inheritance should have gone to Mr Hardaker's sister who lived in another part of the country, but she did not find out about his death for 20 months.

Speaking during Jackson's sentencing, Howard Shaw, defending, conceded she had "frittered away" the cash, adding: "She liked to shop and spend money on clothes and other silly items."

Judge James Spencer told her: "You treated that man's property as your own.

"You sold his car and kept the money, you treated yourself to extravagances. It was a mean, mean offence that you committed over that period and there's absolutely no mitigation for it."

A compensation order was agreed for the small sum, but the court was told Jackson could face having to pay back more money in future when funds became available.