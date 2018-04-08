Dewsbury terror suspects released without charge
- 8 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men arrested on suspicion of being involved in a terror plot have been released without charge.
The men, aged 52 and 21, from Dewsbury, were accused of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
They were arrested on Tuesday.
Police said: "Extensive enquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge the men with terrorism offences."