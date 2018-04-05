Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption CCTV images of four men issued by West Yorkshire Police

Images of four suspects police want to identify after a bar fight turned into a mass brawl have been released.

The disturbance broke out in the early hours of Saturday 17 February in The Arc in Headingley, Leeds, with chairs and glasses used as weapons.

West Yorkshire Police have already interviewed 15 men, aged 19 to 42, in connection with the violent disorder.

The force is appealing for the public's help to make sure "all those involved are identified".

More stories from Yorkshire

Det Insp James Entwistle said there had been a "excellent response" to a previous appeal but it was a "serious incident of violence".

CCTV footage of the fight was issued earlier in February.