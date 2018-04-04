Police given extra time to quiz Dewsbury terror accused pair
Police have been granted extra time to question two men arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.
Counter-terrorism police made arrests as part of searches at residential properties in Dewsbury on Tuesday.
Searches at a residential address in the West Yorkshire town are ongoing.
Police have until 10 April to question the men, aged 52 and 21, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.