Image caption Red Cross volunteers are providing help and a drop-in centre has been set up for those affected

Gas has been restored to some homes in West Yorkshire but thousands of residents are still facing a third day without a supply.

Contractors working on a housing scheme caused damage to the mains pipe in the Silsden area near Bradford on Friday, affecting more then 3,000 properties.

Engineers have restored gas to 70 homes but it could be another three days until the whole village is reconnected.

Heaters, hot food and shower facilities have been made available.

Red Cross and community volunteers are also providing help and a drop-in centre has been set up at St James' Church hall.

More than 100 engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) have been working round the clock to resolve the issue.

Image caption Damage was caused to the mains supply by a contractor working on a nearby housing development

Eileen Brown, from NGN, said: "We got a small number of people on last night by about midnight but customers had gone to bed.

"Our engineers are ready and waiting to get people back on today."

She added: "We'd like to thank everyone for their patience.

"It's going to be quite a long job but we're working extremely hard to get it sorted out as quickly and as safely as we can."

NGN said it was working with Northern Powergrid, which is monitoring the electricity network for any potential knock-on surges in demand while residents are without gas.

Any significant overloading of the network could increase chances of damage and result in a power cut.

As a result, residents are being urged to minimise the use of electrical appliances to help prevent any issues.

Food vouchers have been made available and shower facilities have also been provided for residents at Keighley Leisure Centre until 16:00 GMT. It will reopen on Monday from 09:00 to 17:00.