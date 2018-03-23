Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Alice Walton was hit by a taxi in Leeds on Saturday

A student who died after being hit by a taxi in Leeds has been named by police.

Alice Walton was hurt in the crash on Woodhouse Street, near Hyde Park Corner, at about 04:30 GMT on Saturday.

The 20-year-old from Newark, Nottinghamshire, was studying Theatre and Performance at the University of Leeds. She died in hospital on Monday.

The driver of the Volkswagen Passat stopped at the scene and has been interviewed. Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Police believe Ms Walton had been near The Library pub on Woodhouse Lane just before the crash happened.

Ms Walton was in her second year of studying at the university.

Paying tribute, Professor Alice O'Grady, head of the School of Performance and Cultural Industries, said: "We have all been deeply affected by the loss of such a bright and talented young woman.

"Alice's tutors describe her as a brilliant student - creative and bold in her approach to her subject and full of compassion when working with others. Her friends tell me she was loved by everyone who knew her."

Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe Ms Walton had been near The Library pub before the crash

The university said support was being offered to both staff and students through its counselling services.

Acting Sgt Fiona Hoodless said: "The family have said they are heartbroken and devastated by their loss.

"We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time in a vehicle fitted with dash-cam.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw Alice or was with her earlier in the evening."