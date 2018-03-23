Image caption Dave Callaghan was the former BBC Radio Leeds sports editor

Sporting legends and journalists were among those who paid tribute to "voice of Yorkshire cricket" Dave Callaghan at his funeral on Friday, 23 March.

Mr Callaghan, 63, who died on 12 March after a heart attack, had worked for BBC Radio Leeds and Look North.

Hundreds of people, including cricketers and former colleagues, attended the ceremony at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Wetherby.

Former umpire Dickie Bird described him as a "marvellous person".

"He would help anyone. He was a tremendous bloke and he did a lot for Yorkshire cricket," said Bird, who had lunch with Mr Callaghan on the day he died.

Mr Callaghan, known by friends and colleagues as Cally or DC, had worked in sports journalism for more than 45 years, working as sports editor at BBC Radio Leeds and as a commentator for Leeds United.

Sports commentator Jon Champion said the broadcaster had given him his first job at the BBC.

"He took me under his wing very early," he said.

"He was a wonderful, warm individual and as soon as you met him for the first time you realised you were in the presence of someone fairly special."

Image caption Cricketer Tim Bresnan was among those paying tribute to Cally

Image caption Martyn Moxon had been a friend of Dave Callaghan's for 30 years

Yorkshire cricketer Tim Bresnan said he would remember Mr Callaghan for his positivity.

"He always backed the lads, especially in the bars after the game whether we had been bowled out for 50 or smashed a team.

"He was Cally on the radio to everyone that listened to him and to us he was just DC who you could grab a coffee with or sit on the bus with and just talk about life.

"He will be sorely missed, especially by the boys."

Martyn Moxon, director of cricket at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, had been a friend of Mr Callaghan for 30 years.

"He was a brilliant broadcaster and journalist but at the same time he understood the pressures and challenges that sports people have, so there was always that sympathetic kind of ear or slant to his reporting.

"He didn't make it easy but he always understood."

He added that Mr Callaghan's family had been overwhelmed by the tributes paid to him since his death.