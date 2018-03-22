Image copyright Google Image caption Polie were called to Ambleside Road shortly after 20:30 GMT on 14 March

A man has been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a woman died from serious injuries in Castleford.

Diane Jones, 62, and a 59-year-old man were taken to hospital after police were called to Ambleside Road shortly after 20:30 GMT on 14 March.

Ms Jones died from her injuries a few days later sparking a murder inquiry. The man is recovering from his injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 42-year-old man has been detained in connection with the incident.

Officers said Ms Jones and the 59-year-old man had been seriously injured but have not disclosed further details.