A man from West Yorkshire has admitted one of two terrorism charges against him.

Farooq Rashid, 43, of Soothill Road, Wakefield, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to disseminating a terrorist publication.

He is also charged with possessing a publication likely to be useful to a terrorist, which he denies.

Rashid was further remanded in custody and a date was set for his trial to begin on 22 May.