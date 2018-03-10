Anti-Islamic letters advertising "Punish a Muslim Day" have reportedly been sent across the country and are being probed by police.

Counter terrorism officers are investigating a possible hate crime following reports of the letters.

West Yorkshire Police said it had received six reports, while people in Birmingham and London are also said to have received them.

The force said it was analysing the letters to determine their origin.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said it had received reports of "potentially malicious communications sent to individuals across the UK".

A police spokesperson said: "Counter Terrorism Policing North East are coordinating the investigation at this time and will consider any potential links to existing inquiries.

'Fear in community'

"Anyone with any concerns about a communication they may have received should contact their local police force."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said it was not yet clear whether any criminal allegations relating to the letters had been reported in the capital.

Iman Atta, director of anti-Muslim hate monitoring service Tell MAMA, said: "This has caused quite a lot of fear within the community.

"They are asking if they are safe, if their children are safe to play outdoors. We have told them to keep calm and to phone the police if they receive one of these letters."