Kieran Creaven was arrested in City Square, Leeds

A TV sports producer who was confronted by so-called paedophile hunters in Leeds has been jailed for 18 months.

Kieran Creaven, who worked for Irish broadcaster RTE, flew from Ireland intending to meet a girl aged 13.

He had actually been in touch with a group trying to catch sex offenders and was filmed in City Square, Leeds, being led off by a police officer.

He had admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

The fictional teenage girl had been created by paedophile hunters

The fictional teenage girl had been created by Leeds-based group Predator Exposure.

Creaven, 55, had expected to meet her outside the Queens Hotel.

He was jailed after pleading guilty at a previous hearing to attempting to meet a child following grooming for a sexual purpose and of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences took place between July and November 2017.