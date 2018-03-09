TV producer jail for Leeds child sex offences
A TV sports producer who was confronted by so-called paedophile hunters in Leeds has been jailed for 18 months.
Kieran Creaven, who worked for Irish broadcaster RTE, flew from Ireland intending to meet a girl aged 13.
He had actually been in touch with a group trying to catch sex offenders and was filmed in City Square, Leeds, being led off by a police officer.
He had admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.
The fictional teenage girl had been created by Leeds-based group Predator Exposure.
Creaven, 55, had expected to meet her outside the Queens Hotel.
He was jailed after pleading guilty at a previous hearing to attempting to meet a child following grooming for a sexual purpose and of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.
The offences took place between July and November 2017.