Image caption The building on Kirkgate is currently in serious disrepair

Plans to restore one of the oldest buildings in Leeds to its former glory have been approved by planners.

The First White Cloth Hall, a Grade II*-listed former cloth market on Kirkgate, Leeds, dates from 1711 but has fallen into serious disrepair.

The plans are to repair and restore what is the oldest building on Leeds' oldest street, said the council report.

Leeds Civic Trust tweeted "looks rather sad today hope to see something much better emerging in 12 months time".

Developers Rushbond Group have recently acquired the building and it is planned to restore the hall's demolished west wing along with the courtyard and a new shop front.

Pleased that Plans Panel have approved First White Cloth Hall application today. Building looks rather sad today hope to see something much better emerging in 12 months time pic.twitter.com/VwgFnK7Bzq — Leeds Civic Trust (@LeedsCivicTrust) March 8, 2018

Councillor Richard Lewis said: "The First White Cloth Hall was a key part of one of the most important chapters in the story of Leeds, when the city began to establish itself as a cornerstone of the textile trade and a global industrial powerhouse.

"It's very unfortunate that this once impressive building has fallen into the dilapidated state we see it in today."

Image copyright Buttress Image caption The new design for the First White Cloth Hall will transform the building

The hall was listed by English Heritage in recognition of its historic importance to economic history due to its poor condition has been listed on its Heritage At Risk Register.

Its improvement is part of the Lower Kirkgate Townscape Heritage Initiative to restore the historic character of a number of other buildings on what is the oldest street in Leeds.

It has already seen several properties on Kirkgate transformed in to a cafe, bar, offices and a record shop.