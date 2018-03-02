Louis Tomlinson in Twitter row with police over cannabis discovery
A pop star has questioned the police's use of social media after officers posted a tweet about discovering a cannabis farm in a house.
Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson accused West Yorkshire officers of "gloating" over the raid.
In a Twitter post the Doncaster-born star said: "Surely as law enforcement you should be rising above 'venting' to your followers."
Police discovered the Keighley cannabis farm due to a lack of snow on the roof.
The heat levels required to grow cannabis plants meant any settled snow had melted. A raid on the property off Arctic Street in Keighley led police to uncover 322 plants.
Following tweets by police officers showing the scene Mr Tomlinson asked his 33m followers; "Goes without saying the work the English police do is incredible but why the need for individual twitters?"
In response one of the officers PC Sam Hollins responded: "Because engagement breaks down barriers, more often than not it lets people feel the police are the people, not just anonymous uniforms."