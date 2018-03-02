Leeds & West Yorkshire

Louis Tomlinson in Twitter row with police over cannabis discovery

  • 2 March 2018
Louis on Radio 1 Image copyright BBC Radio 1
Image caption Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has 33m Twitter followers

A pop star has questioned the police's use of social media after officers posted a tweet about discovering a cannabis farm in a house.

Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson accused West Yorkshire officers of "gloating" over the raid.

In a Twitter post the Doncaster-born star said: "Surely as law enforcement you should be rising above 'venting' to your followers."

Police discovered the Keighley cannabis farm due to a lack of snow on the roof.

More stories from around Yorkshire

The heat levels required to grow cannabis plants meant any settled snow had melted. A raid on the property off Arctic Street in Keighley led police to uncover 322 plants.

Following tweets by police officers showing the scene Mr Tomlinson asked his 33m followers; "Goes without saying the work the English police do is incredible but why the need for individual twitters?"

In response one of the officers PC Sam Hollins responded: "Because engagement breaks down barriers, more often than not it lets people feel the police are the people, not just anonymous uniforms."

Image copyright PC CAROLINE FOSTER/twitter
Image caption Police posted images of the raid on social media

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites