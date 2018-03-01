Image caption Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen the woman before her death

A 75-year-old woman has been found dead in a snow-covered street in Leeds.

Officers were called to Well Street in the Farsley area at about 06:10 GMT where her body was found partially under a parked car.

Police said her death was not thought to be suspicious and inquiries were under way to establish the circumstances of how it happened.

A spokesman said it was not known whether her death was linked to the severe weather.

Det Insp James Entwistle said the woman had been indentified and officers were in contact with her family.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw her in the area at any time prior to her being found this morning. She may have appeared confused," he said.