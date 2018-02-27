Image copyright Bradford Council Image caption Refuse collectors in Bradford have reported 25 serious incidents since 2015

Bin collectors have begun wearing body cameras amid fears for their safety following a number of attacks.

Bradford Council said its employees had been punched and spat at and threatened with a baseball bat and knife.

As reported in the Telegraph & Argus, 25 serious incidents have been recorded since 2015, with three so far in 2018.

Councillor Sarah Ferriby said: "I am flabbergasted that people would behave in this way against staff who are just going about their work."

More stories from across Yorkshire

Image copyright Bradford Council Image caption Body cameras have been issued to all bin collection crews

The authority said it was taking a "zero tolerance" approach to incidents and "where necessary we will report incidents to the police".

CCTV cameras have also been fitted to a number of bin lorries to increase safety and reduce the risk of fraudulent claims of accidents and incidents.

A council spokesperson said: "Some of the claims we get include damage to property such as parked cars by passing collection lorries, as well as complaints of bins left uncollected.

"The camera footage is used to verify such claims and resolve disputes in a faster and more cost-effective manner."