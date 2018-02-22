Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Tony" explains how these sessions are helping him to change

A therapy group that offers help to men with a history of violence is to close for lack of funding.

BRAVE, in Bradford, offers counselling and one-to-one sessions for violent men and domestic abusers to prevent re-offending and change behaviour.

The service deals with about 100 men a year and its current funding runs out at the end of March.

Pete Robinson, chief executive of BRAVE, said: "Our bid to reapply for lottery funding was unsuccessful."

BRAVE - Bradford Reducing Anger and Violent Emotion - was founded in 2001 and currently runs group sessions over a three-month programme and also deals with a number of individuals.

It works manly with male clients from around Bradford who wish to stop their abuse, manage their anger and regulate emotions.

Mr Robinson said seven people staffed the organisation.

The organisation initially relied on local health authority funding and then received a £300,000 five-year lottery grant in 2013.

"Our work is not just domestic violence, we are working with the underlying drivers of mental health behaviour," Mr Robinson said.

"I'm saddened, I'm angry, everybody values our project but not with pounds, shillings and pence."

The project is to close its premises in Sunbridge Road, Bradford but maintain an online presence for on-going cases.

The Institute for Health and Wellbeing at Leeds Beckett University completed a study of the project in 2017 and found it reduced "client mental illness and distress" and increased "capacity to effectively function".