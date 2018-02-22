Image copyright Facebook Image caption Yassar Yaqub, 28, was shot when police stopped a car on the M62 sliproad

The publication of a report into a fatal police shooting on a motorway sliproad has been delayed.

Yassar Yaqub, 28, from Huddersfield, was in a car when he was shot near junction 24 of the M62 in January 2017.

Driver Moshin Amin's trial on firearms charges, which was due in April, has now been moved until later this year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating Mr Yaqub's death, will not publish its findings until after the trial.

The IOPC said it was likely that information arising from its investigation would be used in evidence and to publish before the trial could prejudice the proceedings.

Image copyright PA Image caption Driver Moshin Amin's trial on firearms charges has now been moved until later this year

Mr Amin appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday with two other men and the trial date was postponed.

The three men are not now next due in the court until 29 June.

Mr Amin, formerly of Dewsbury, denies charges of possession of a firearm with intent to cause of fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition.

Rexhino Arapaj, 27, of Thornlea Road in Crossland Moor, Huddersfield and David Butlin, 38, of Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, are both charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon.

Neither man has entered a plea.