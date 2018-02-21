Image caption Jonathan Binns was knocked down outside the Scarborough pub in 2017

Two men who ran over and killed a father-of-one in a pub car park have been found guilty of manslaughter.

Jonathan Binns, 32, was knocked down outside The Scarborough in Thornhill, Dewsbury, on 17 February 2017 by a Ford Fiesta driven by Jaelan Herlt.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, Herlt and his passenger Khaleem Harris, both 20, were cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Both men, from Dewsbury, will be sentenced on Friday.

Herlt was also found guilty of violent disorder while Harris admitted the charge and was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard Mr Binns was knocked down when he came out of the pub as a fight involving a group of men came to an end.

Seven other men and a 17-year-old boy, all from the Thornhill area, were also involved in the trial.

Kamreen Harris, 18, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm in relation to an attack on another man, violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Kallum Harris, 20, Reece Hinchliffe, 19, Jonathan Newby, 21, 19-year-old Ryan Scaife, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, were all found guilty of violent disorder.

Newby was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.

Ashley Longstaff, 20, of Lees Hall Road, and Thomas Chapman, 19, of Edge View, both Dewsbury were cleared of violent disorder.