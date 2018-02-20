Image caption The plan is to give buses priority over cars on three key routes into Leeds city centre

Plans to double the number of bus journeys made in Leeds in the next 10 years have been announced by the city council.

The project will be funded by cash originally earmarked for the trolley bus scheme, which was rejected in 2016.

The plan is to give buses priority over cars on three key routes into Leeds - from Bradford, Alwoodley and Oakwood and Roundhay.

Residents can give their opinions on the plans in a series of consultations.

Leeds City Council said bus priority measures would be introduced, improving bus journey times and reliability.

It has set a target of doubling the 250,000 bus trips currently made in the city per day.

This would free up more space on the roads and there would be better provision for cyclists and pedestrians.

More news from around Yorkshire

The routes would be from Bradford to Leeds via Stanningley, Bramley and Armley; Alwoodley to Leeds via Moortown and Chapel Allerton; and Oakwood and Roundhay to Leeds via Harehills and St James's Hospital.

The council is also seeking views on plans to improve Armley Gyratory to reduce congestion.

Plans are also continuing for new stations at Thorpe Park, White Rose/Millshaw Business Park and a new parkway station on the Leeds to Harrogate railway line to serve Leeds Bradford Airport. That will also act as a park and ride in both directions.

Image caption The proposals are supported by Leeds' major bus operators

Keith Wakefield, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: "Improving the region's transport network is at the heart of our ambition to generate faster growth which benefits all our communities and the exciting proposals set out today will connect people from across Leeds and beyond to job opportunities, education and services."

He added that the proposals - called Connecting Leeds - were supported by Leeds' major bus operators First Leeds, Arriva Yorkshire and Transdev.

The government confirmed £173m funding to improve public transport in Leeds last April.

It came after previously pledged investment in the trolley bus scheme was scrapped when a planning inspector said the scheme was "not in the public interest".