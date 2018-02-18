Leeds & West Yorkshire

Ram-raid on Leeds Rolex watch shop caught on camera

  • 18 February 2018
Media captionAttempted ram-raid on watch shop in Leeds caught on camera

Two cars drove on to a pedestrian street and tried to ram-raid a high-end watch shop.

West Yorkshire Police said the cars drove on to Commercial Street in Leeds at about 13:55 GMT.

One of the vehicles tried to reverse into the front of the Rolex watch shop and when that failed men wearing balaclavas attempted to break-in.

After failing to access the shop the gang drove off a few moments later.

West Yorkshire Police said the shop front was damaged but no-one was injured.

A number of ram-raids have taken place in Leeds recently, including attacks on a jewellers and at the city's Harvey Nichols store.
Image caption The attack damaged the shop window but the thieves failed to get into the store

