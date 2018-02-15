Image copyright Yorkshire Gritters Image caption The abattoir has been closed as investigations into the attack continue

A man has been injured in a knife attack at the abattoir where he worked.

The victim, in his 20s, suffered shoulder injuries in the incident at Yorkshire Halal on Wakefield Road, Ossett, on Thursday morning.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is now in custody, West Yorkshire Police said. The abattoir has been closed while detectives investigate.