Plans have been unveiled to build a 36-storey skyscraper for students in Leeds.

If approved, the tower would be built next to Leeds Arena and provide accommodation for 754 people.

The pre-planning application to the council describes the structure as a "a landmark building for Leeds" and would provide a significant addition to the skyline of the city".

It would become one of the tallest buildings in the city.

The 37-storey Sky Plaza and Arena Village student accommodation towers are near the proposed site.

The area has been identified by Leeds City Council as a place where there is a "opportunity for a cluster of tall buildings".

A 1960s office block, Hume House, would be demolished to make way for the new building and the scheme would incorporate measures to reduce the effect of high winds in the area.

Similar structures were installed at Leeds tallest building the 367ft-high (112m) Bridgewater Place following the death of a pedestrian who was killed when a lorry was blown over in 2011.