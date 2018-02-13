David Ellam death: Man jailed over fatal dog attack
A man whose out-of-control bull terrier attacked and killed his neighbour has been jailed for 10 years.
David Ellam, 52, was mauled by Aaron Joseph's dog outside his flat in Huddersfield in 2016.
It had been returned by police a week before the attack because it was not classed as a dangerous breed.
At Leeds Crown Court, Joseph, 30, was convicted of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.