Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption David Ellam was attacked as he tried to protect his Yorkshire Terrier

A man whose out-of-control bull terrier attacked and killed his neighbour has been jailed for 10 years.

David Ellam, 52, was mauled by Aaron Joseph's dog outside his flat in Huddersfield in 2016.

It had been returned by police a week before the attack because it was not classed as a dangerous breed.

At Leeds Crown Court, Joseph, 30, was convicted of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.