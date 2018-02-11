Image caption Witnesses are being asked to contact police

A man whose car crashed into a house during a police chase has died.

The unnamed 22-year-old was driving a Toyota Auris when it hit the home in Smith Fold, Queensbury, Bradford, before striking a garden wall, at about 11:55 GMT on Friday.

West Yorkshire Police said the car had earlier failed to stop for officers and was being pursued.

Officers said the man died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday evening.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the crash. Witnesses have been urged to come forward.