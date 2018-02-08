Image copyright Mike Smith/Geograph Image caption Elizabeth Robinson was knocked over during an arrest on Kirkgate in Huddersfield

An elderly woman who was knocked to the ground during a drug arrest has won a decade-long legal battle against West Yorkshire Police.

Elizabeth Robinson was injured after being trapped under two "sturdily built" police officers and a suspected drug dealer in Huddersfield in 2008.

Mrs Robinson, who was 76 at the time, argued that the police had breached their duty of care towards her.

The Supreme Court said the force is now liable to pay her damages.

Mrs Robinson, who is now 86, was described in court as "relatively frail" at the time of the incident.

In a written judgement, Supreme Court judge Lord Robert Reed said Mrs Robinson was walking on Kirkgate when she was caught up in a tussle to arrest a man who had been seen dealing drugs in a park.

The men knocked into her and they "all fell to the ground with Mrs Robinson underneath", Lord Reed said.

It was found that the officers involved "had acted negligently" as they could have chosen a safer opportunity to attempt to arrest a man who was at risk of attempting to escape.

Mrs Robinson's solicitor, Helen Grieves, described it as a "very significant" judgment.

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.