Image caption Shane Shaw resigned from his job as a teacher at Southroyd Primary School

A Leeds primary school teacher who was caught out by a group of so-called paedophile hunters on a dating app has been given a suspended jail term.

Shane Shaw, 29, had pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to one charge of causing or inciting a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

The court heard how Shaw, of Greenhead Avenue, Huddersfield, invited who he thought was a teenage boy to his home.

He was actually chatting to a group called N-Force who confronted him.

Sentencing Shaw, the recorder Joanne Kidd said he made a "catastrophic error" while under the influence of drink and as a teacher he "should have known better".

He was given an eight-month sentence suspended for two years, 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register.

He was also banned from working with children.

'Shocked community'

The court was told how on Christmas Eve Shaw started a conversation with the activist, and despite being told he was talking to a child invited him to his mother's home "for a cuddle" and to engage in sexual activity.

He even offered to pay for a taxi for the teenager. The following day he made contact again to suggest meeting at a house where he was living in Bramley.

Shaw was formerly a teacher at Southroyd Primary School in Pudsey but has since resigned.

Headteacher at the school Kate Prior said: "This incident has shocked our whole school community.

"As soon as we were made aware of the situation we took immediate action and advice from the appropriate authorities, and the member of staff concerned is no longer an employee.

Ms Prior added that police had confirmed that "there is no evidence to suggest that the safety of any of our children at Southroyd has been compromised in any way".

Det Insp Dave McDougal, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: "Although Shaw's offending was not linked to his occupation as a teacher, he was in a position where he should have known better than anyone about protecting young people from harm."