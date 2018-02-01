Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Barry Brattley was convicted of violent disorder after the brawl at Elland Road last February

A man convicted for his part in a mass brawl at a boxing match in Leeds is wanted by police after he failed to appear in court for sentencing.

Barry John Brattley, 31, from Pontefract Street, Leeds, was involved in the fight at a white collar boxing event at Elland Road stadium last year.

He was one of 17 people found guilty of violent disorder but he did not attend court for sentencing on 1 December.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest by West Yorkshire Police.

More stories from around Yorkshire

Fifteen men and one woman were jailed for between 11 months and two years at Leeds Crown Court in December, at a hearing which Brattley was due to attend.

Det Sgt Lisa Watts said: "We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace him since he failed to appear at court but have so far been unable to locate him.

"We would like to hear from anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who has any information that could assist in tracing him."